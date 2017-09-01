Carnduff Library hosts summer reading wind up

Over 30 children attended the Carnduff Library’s summer wind up event, held on August 25. The celebration brings the children together to review the summer’s activities. They also share in a hot dog lunch in celebration of the end of the summer programming at the Carnduff Library.

Together the staff and children reviewed all of the summer themes. These themes were in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday and related back to Canada’s history and celebrating the last 150 years. During the summer wrap up party the children talked about Canadian money. The children then made piggy banks to take home with some play money courtesy of the Carnduff Library.

The summer programing saw great participation from the area children with many coming for Lego, story time or craft days among other special programming that took place over the last few months. Linda Kimball, librarian at the Carnduff Library, said, “we have had a better turnout than last year, even the daycare has been coming to much of the summer programming.”

