Victory for VBS at St. Peters Lutheran

Vacation Bible School, a week-long half-day adventure for children ages 3-12 took place August 21-25 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Oxbow. The theme of the event was “A mighty fortress; in Jesus the victory is won.” The church was decorated with a fortress theme; a huge castle was situated at the front of the sanctuary.

The children arrived and spent time together as a large group singing and celebrating the event. They then broke out into smaller groups to rotate through stations. There was a Bible story station, a game station, snack station, craft station etc.

Over 80 children from the Oxbow and surrounding areas participated in the event. Children older than 12 were invited to volunteer to help with the event. Some mother’s with younger children lingered in the back listening to the singing and stories with their little ones.

The event had over 30 people volunteer to assist with various stations and tasks. Volunteers came from both the St. Peters congregation as well as from the community.

