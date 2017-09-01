A magical library tour by Richy Roy

Ritchie Roy, a magician out of Weyburn toured the Southeast Regional Libraries last week, performing at Gainsborough, Carnduff and Oxbow libraries for children and their families as well as other attendees.

Roy has completed over 60 magic shows throughout the province with over 20 in just the southeast corner of the province. He is touring to promote the release of his new children’s book, The Amazing Magician, Richy Roy. The book, written by Roy, is illustrated by another Weyburn native, Nathan Binns. The book release will officially be celebrated at the book release party on September 16 in Weyburn.

His partnership with the libraries was an added bonus in relation to his book release with libraries buying and being gifted copies by community members after the show. Roy also encouraged the children to learn more about the things that interest them by finding information and books at their local libraries.

Roy began doing magic at age 10 at his local McDonalds. He comes from a magical family with his father also being a magician and his brother taking on the career of clowning. Roy has done magic professionally for over 12 years, the last two years he has been doing magic full time. He performs over 100 magic shows annually and has traveled from Manitoba to B.C.

His tour throughout our local libraries was sponsored in part by TD Bank (which sponsors the summer reading programs), Sasktel and the Southeast Regional Libraries.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!