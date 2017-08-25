Youth celebrate living heritage

The Ralph Allen Memorial Museum, in partnership with the Community Foundations of Canada and the Town of Oxbow, brought a new summer activity to Oxbow this year. The Museum hosted the first ever Youth Living Heritage Camp. The camp was funded by a grant offered by the South Saskatchewan Community Foundation and matched by the Town of Oxbow.

Tami Ian Scott, Community Development Officer for the Town of Oxbow, applied for the grant on behalf of the Museum. The Town of Oxbow also matched the funds provided by the grant to bring even more resources to local children.

The camp invited children to explore and present on living heritage. The camp was part of the Canada 150 theme in celebrating our Canadian heritage. The children were asked to explore either their family heritage, or a specific item’s history, or the history of Oxbow or even Canada wide history.

The children were then asked to tell their stories using one of a variety of five different mediums. The children could write their stories, take pictures, make videos, design art or graphic novels of their stories, or even make and star in a play about their story.

The children were teamed up with various skills leaders from the community. Jason Schultz and Starr Mercer offered information and support in the field of photography. Alison Nicholls was there to lend a hand to students who wished to explore telling a story through drawing and graphic novels. Marieke de Roos was on hand to help the children wishing to express their stories via video. Shirley Twietmeyer and Sylvia Mohrbutter assisted the children with acting and performing arts. Lastly, the Herald-Gazette’s very own, Melissa Buchanan Collver, was available to help the students with writing.

