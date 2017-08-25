Threshermen’s Reunion is hit with local families

The Frobisher Threshermen’s Reunion took place this weekend with families coming from throughout SE Saskatchewan to take part in the event.

The event was kickstarted Saturday night with a community dance and BBQ held at the community hall in Frobisher. The rest of the event took place on Sunday, August 20.

The Threshermen Reunion committee planned a variety of events for the Frobisher community and guests from around the area.

The day started with a delicious pancake breakfast. Various community members took part in a slow pitch ball tournament that took place throughout the day.

At the ball field and museum, there were vendors set up to entice visitors with food, cotton candy and ice cream as well as crafts and home-based businesses. Tables included items such as candles, home décor, yard décor, home crafted knives, jewelry, clothing etc.

One of the most anticipated events of the day was the parade, whose route went right through the middle of Frobisher and back around to the museum. The parade featured classic cars, floats and (of course) tractors from Frobisher and neighboring communities.

Various floats, cars and tractors threw candy to the children waiting along the side of the road. The old firetruck from Oxbow even tossed water balloons at unsuspecting viewers.

Children’s activities were set up down the hill from the museum and included bouncy houses, a rock climbing wall, face painting and petting zoo.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!