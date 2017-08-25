Solar eclipse live streamed throughout Canada

Many people purchased eclipse viewing glasses, or donned welding masks or other specialty viewing equipment to take in the solar eclipse that occurred Monday, August 21. Many people posted selfies using their phones front-facing cameras of them enjoying the eclipse without looking directly at the sun. Those who couldn’t find the right equipment to enjoy the eclipse outside, went online to watch live streams available on various media sources.

Global news live-streamed the eclipse for Canadian viewers, among others.

Canadians were able to view only a partial solar eclipse, with our US neighbors to the south enjoying a more total view of the eclipse as it passed over.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!