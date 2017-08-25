Renovations at the rink

Renovations have continued all summer long at the Carnduff Fast Centennial Arena. The arena has been making improvements every year since they started fundraising in 2012.

It was recognized that some major building improvements were needed to extend the life of the building following an assessment done in 2012. The assessment was done as part of a grant application. It was soon after, in 2014, that the arena board spent $400,000 on replacing the ice plant in their first of many improvements to the arena.

The skating rink funded half of the ice plant project, with the other half being a collaborative effort between the curling rink, RM and town of Carnduff.

Since then, every summer has kicked off a new round of improvements to the arena. In 2015/2016, the arena board used funding from the Western Economic Diversification grant to fix the arenas’ pilasters. These are the concrete columns that help to support the structural integrity of the building. Engineers estimated, during the 2012 assessment, that this improvement alone was necessary to maintain the integrity of the building for the next 40 years.

This year was no different, beginning in April, improvements began being made to the arena slab. The bleachers and boards were removed along with the old arena slab. Brysand was hired to come in to work on weeping tile, sand, heat pipe and insulation. They then put in the cooling pipes, rebar and mesh and poured the new concrete slab on August 11 of this year.

