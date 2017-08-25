Over 25 children take part in Carievale Mobile Playground

By Melissa Buchanan Collver -
The July group. Top row, from left to right, Aspen Meridth, Cayden Grobbink, Matty Schwab, Weston Cragg, Meriah Fowler, Daiten Kirby, Everly Beck, Ryder Inglass. 2nd row, from left to right, Shea Carpenter, Sam Kirby, Alyah Fowler, Dyson Meridth, Serena Bayliss, Hunter Fitzpatrick. 3rd row, from left to right, Tyler Schwab, Addy Bullion, Bailey F, Fia Alfred, Janae Toms, Mack Alfred. 4th row, from left to right, Kylee Taylor, Edwin Bayliss, Kenna-dee Carlson, Easton Meridth, Nakita Baylis and Maytlind Mallo. Photo submitted by Tatum Lee.

Carievale children gathered for a two-week program hosted by the Village of Carievale.  The program is put on with funds from a grant offered by SE Connections.  The grant is also supplemented by funds from the Village of Carievale.

“The village helps to cover the remainder of the cost, such as wages, supplies for crafts and games and courses for the program director,” Deputy mayor, Lianne Albrecht-Mallo, says, “we have been running the program for many years and it has always been very successful.”

Over 25 children participated in either the July or August group.  The program runs from Monday through Friday both the last week of July and first week in August.  The program is geared for children between the ages of 4-12.

The event allows children to interact in a fun environment.  The day consists of crafts, games, scavenger hunts, and outdoor play.

 

