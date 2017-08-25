New Protection and Response Team announced

Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant announced on August 22 the creation of the new Protection and Response Team (PRT) to aid in the reduction of crime in rural areas of Saskatchewan.

This new team is being created in response to recommendations by the Caucus Committee on Crime. The new PRT will consist of 258 armed officers who will have arrest and detention powers, and will be comprised of:

120 police officers from RCMP and municipal police services (with 30 of those being brand new positions).

40 Ministry of Highways Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers (CVEO) with expanded powers; and

98 Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers (CO).

All PRT members will receive a broad training curriculum which will be provided to all officers regardless of their titles.

The goal of the new response team will be to:

Progress police response to emergency calls for services, including property crimes that are in progress.

Improve visibility and presence in rural Saskatchewan.

Increase the response to drug trafficking on Saskatchewan’s roadways.

Enhance the safety of Saskatchewan roads by reducing collisions and fatalities.

“The security and safety of the people of Saskatchewan is the number one priority of the Ministry of Justice,” said Wyant. “I would like to thank the Caucus Committee on Crime for their thorough efforts in their province-wide consultations.”

