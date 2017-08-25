Lessons Learned

Why must I always underestimate these community events? When we first pulled into Frobisher for the Threshermen’s reunion, I thought that there would be a couple of things to see and then we would head home. Was I wrong! What a great time we had!

The parade seemed to go on forever, and there were so many tractors I lost count! Each entry in the parade was smiling, waving and throwing candy (that I may have picked up here and there, for the kid I swear!).

The kids’ events were wonderful, and there were so many familiar faces from not only Frobisher, but all of the surrounding communities as well.

First thing I have learned this week – stop underestimating how amazing these community events may be, as I am almost always pleasantly surprised!

The second thing I learned this week is that I should be buying stock in a shoe company. Our child has grown three shoe sizes since the beginning of spring. That was only a few months ago! What happened? I just bought my child a size 8 shoe and he started out the spring in a size 5. My, how quickly that changed. Luckily this size 8 has enough growing room that we may be able to get through at least the winter before having to purchase another pair.

Lastly, I learned just how much it takes to finance a rink renovation. After sitting down with Jason Hollinger of the Carnduff Fast Centennial Arena to discuss the most recent updates being done, I realized that it takes a small fortune to make repairs to such a big building.

Jason shared just how much fundraising and grant writing has gone into making improvements to the arena. Between hockey day and the pitchfork fondue between 2014 and 2015 the arena raised almost $150,000 and that is not even a large portion of the money it takes to make the improvements needed to the building.

It always amazes me when communities come together to have entire arenas built with donations and grants.

I am hoping that you are all having a great week, enjoying the eclipse, that is just ending as I am writing this. August is coming to a close and everyone is getting ready to head back to school. I am excited to head into September. Our Salute to the Oilfield issue is next week, a great kick off to September.

if you have any events that would make great news, drop our reporter a line so she can make sure to be there! Send her an email at Melissa.Buchanan@snpi.ca or call her at 306-485-1465.

