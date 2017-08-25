Family farm corporations to see major tax reform

The federal government unveiled a new tax reform on private corporations over the summer. Reactions to proposed reform are not very pleasant, especially from doctors and other high earning professionals. One unforeseen result has been the effect on family farm corporations.

Family farm corporations make up about a quarter of all farms in Canada, which means that the shares are held by family members. Their number has been growing rapidly, even as the overall number of farms has fallen: There were 43,457 family farm corporations in 2016.

Accountants who concentrate in farming are sounding alarm bells over the government’s projected changes, which were unveiled on July 18. For many farmers, the timing is in the middle of their busy growing and harvest season.

“Trust me; it is time to visit your MP,” wrote Allan Sawiak, a farm tax specialist with Edmonton-based KRP. “Your lobbying efforts up to October 2nd are critical at this stage to shape the tax issues surrounding your farm and all Canadian farms.”

The government says its reforms are aimed at tax evasion by the wealthy, who increasingly use private corporations to avoid paying higher taxes.

