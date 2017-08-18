Preparing for back-to-school

There is both excitement and nervousness associated with returning to school after the lazy days of summer. These tips and tricks will help you and your family ease back into the schedule and reduce some of the stress that comes along with returning back to school.

Shop for school supplies together. To get your child excited about starting a new grade, shop for supplies together. Allow them to pick out their own backpack, lunchbox, etc. This is a great way to give them a little bit of responsibility too! Re-establish school routines. Have your child practice getting back into the rhythm of their daily school routine. You can do this by having them wake up at the same time every day, and eat around the same time they would at school. About a week or so before school starts, plan a few outside activities where your child will have to leave and come home around the same time they would if they were in school. This will help them be rested and ready for the big day. Prepare for the unexpected. Working parents know that it can be difficult to find a sitter when your child is sick. Before school even begins, it’s a good idea to have a sitter already lined up in case you get that phone call home from the nurse saying your child is not feeling well. Make an after-school game plan. Make a plan for where your child will go after school lets out for the day. This will help eliminate any confusion during the first few weeks. Turn off the TV and video games. For a lot of children summertime is filled with endless video games and TV programs. Ease your child into the learning process by turning off the electrics and encouraging them to read or play quietly.

