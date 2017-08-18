Carnival games a splash at Oxbow pool party

Families headed to the Oxbow Pool on Sunday, August 13, for a carnival themed pool party. This pool party was the third of four pool parties held at the pool throughout the summer. The event saw more than 60 people in attendance.

The carnival theme was a big hit, especially for the younger crowd of children who amassed a large collection of prizes and candies by playing the various carnival games offered. There was a fishing pond game, connect four, as well as a ball toss and fish bowl game.

The lifeguards each took a turn in the dunk tank along with Wes Morrow who also volunteered to have a seat in the dunk tank.

Volunteers from throughout the community manned the door, carnival games as well as the BBQ. The pool offered bbq hamburgers, hotdogs as well as popcorn and other refreshments.

Lindsey McNab, pool manager, said, “our pool parties are a lot of fun and bring out a lot of people to the pool who may not usually come.”

This event is an opportunity for the pool board to continue to raise money. The pool board has been actively raising money for a new pool throughout this year. Efforts to raise funds continue as the current pool is badly in need of an upgrade.

The current pool has required maintenance and repairs that are not only costly but may eventually be unrepairable. The heater in the large pool has developed issues that are getting harder and harder to repair – which only makes the need for a new pool a higher priority.

