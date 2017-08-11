Frobisher’s corn-fusing maze

Come and get lost in the maze of tall corn stalks in Frobisher with proceeds going towards a great local cause.

The Frobisher Threshermen are trying a new fundraising venture this year in support of their 45th annual Threshermen’s reunion to be held later this month. The upcoming event boasts to be one of the greatest Threshermen reunions to date. The event will include a tradeshow, beef supper, petting zoo, bouncy houses, face painting, dunk tank, rock climbing wall, ball tournament, dancing, blacksmithing demos, threshing demos as well as the ever popular parade.

The Threshermen fundraise to provide this event. This year they have met some added costs in the form of repairs to the steam engine. The Threshermen are also fundraising to pay for the new signage for their event on the highway. Also, they have done repairs to the Threshermen museum bathrooms.

These repairs and added costs will be costly and have encouraged the Threshermen to try their hands at new fundraising opportunities.

One such opportunity is a corn maze. The corn maze is located just behind the Refresh grill on land offered by the Ward family. The Wards have offered the use of the land, as well as maintenance of the corn crop via planting and spraying.

The seed was also donated by Thunder Seed with fertilizer donated by Double Diamond Farm Supply.

The money is collected by Refresh Grill, and given directly to the Threshermen Reunion committee for use towards the event as well as the repairs to the steam engine.

Braden McKnight of the Threshermen Reunion Committee said, “it is something new we are trying this year.” It has done surprising well with over 60 people coming to the maze in just the first 3 days of it being open. McKnight continued, “We are excited to possibly do it again next year.”

