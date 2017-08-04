The heat has been on everyone’s mind lately, with temps above 30 most days this last week, it’s hard to think about anything else. Unless you have air conditioning, which I don’t, so forgive me if all my brain comes up with is, “MY WORD IT IS HOT OUT!”

Thankfully, there are cooler temps on the way according to my weather network app. But who can trust that? Although, as I am writing this (Aug 1), the temperature is at a manageable level. I was even able to put on jeans and a t-shirt today without wanting to rip of the bottom half of the pants and the sleeves from my shirt.

This week was one of the quieter weeks since I have joined the paper. Which I certainly don’t mind, but I wasn’t expecting either. Therefore, my lessons learned were harder to come up with this week.

First, I learned that the Oxbow Arts and Cultural Committee truly puts in a lot of work into the Jamboree. It was such a fun event, and if I didn’t have a toddler, I would have been able to enjoy the event for longer periods of time. I may have even hit up the beer garden if I wasn’t chasing a little boy around and pulling him away from climbing onto the stage.

What I was able to participate in was wonderful, from the talents of our local performers, the art work shared by local artists and the talent that was brought in. It was just an amazing event for our town to put on for the community. You could tell that there was much time and effort dedicated to making that day the success that it was.

I also learned that there are days that are just too hot to play outside. There were some days during this heat wave that I just had to pull the boy in from outside, despite the temptations of the cooling water of our little pool. He would only be out for short times before it would just be too warm to stay out. He would start to get grumpy and overheated far too quickly to remain outdoors. I know that little man wanted nothing more than to go outside – he could care less about the heat. Although a toddler inside with only a small one room air conditioner didn’t make mama any less grumpy.

I also learned that summer is meant to be shared with friends and family at every opportunity. We were able to get together with friends over this last weekend and it was just what my soul needed to refresh and move into this week feeling ready to go. It had been awhile that we had all gotten together and it was just what we needed. Having meaningful relationships with friends is what keeps me sane. Being a transplant from a different area, it can be difficult to meet people and build your supports from the ground up in a new area. I am incredibly grateful for the relationships we have made since moving here.

Well I am off to continue writing, hoping that the weather cools and that we may even be blessed with a good rain. Welcome to August, readers, fall is almost upon us.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!