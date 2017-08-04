Heat warnings and thunderstorms are no match for Jamboree

The long-anticipated Bow Valley Jamboree faced high temps and even a passing thunderstorm complete with downpours and lightening. Despite all that nature could throw at the festival, the music thundered on in the Valley!

The Jamboree saw attendees from throughout the province. Locals from the Oxbow area showcased their talents in dancing, singing and performing during the event in between acts brought in from other communities.

Attendees could spend time in the beer garden while enjoying some delicious BBQ courtesy of the Oxbow Lions Club. The Rolling Stove was also on site offering a variety of delectable choices off of their food truck. The Oxbow Filipino Community served guests a variety of native Filipino dishes. The Villa offered Jamboree attendees pies and desserts donated by a variety of people throughout Oxbow and surrounding communities.

The Jamboree also provided attendees with a variety of shopping experiences with booths set up with Must Have Designs, Avon, MojiLife, knitted and crocheted items, Steeped Tea, Gus Hodgson’s woodworking, Damsels in Distress crafts, and Bill Mayer’s woodworking.

“It’s great, I did a little shopping, had lots of good food, and there is still much more to come” said Caroline Hill, who was set up in the crowd watching the performances.

There was also art on display from local artists including Jason Shultz and pieces by the Swallows Nest Art Gallery. Paintings and photography projects were set up for guests viewing pleasure.

A shuttle service was provided to and from the parking area by the SE Shrine Club.

The kids were kept busy with bounce houses, face painting and crafts hosted by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church as well as the Expressway Family Centre.

The Oxbow Arts and Cultural Committee set up a Jamboree headquarters with all information, merchandise, 50/50 and even first aid available at their trailer.

Dara Currie, from Weyburns Rock Station, K106, MC’d the event.

The opening ceremonies also featured dancers from Oxbow Dance, who performed a variety of dance styles for guests ranging from ballet and lyrical dance to break dancing and burlesque.

