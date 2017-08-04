Fitzpatrick Farm Fresh available in Carnduff

Amanda Fitzpatrick loaded up her trailer of farm fresh goodies and set up in Carnduff on Monday, July 31. Fitzpatrick Farms have been setting up in Carnduff throughout the summer to offer their fresh baking, farm fresh meats as well as teas, pickles and jams and jellies.

They have a variety of other offerings as well including honey and caramel apples. The meats offered are grown on the Fitzpatrick farm and include beef, pork, chicken and lamb. Sweet and sour meatballs can also be purchased.

Fitzpatrick will often bring other goodies along with her such as a line of Melaluca products. Among her offerings is also a selection of Usborne books, ranging in ages from toddler to teen.

Fitzpatrick and the Blue Moon Mercentile have teamed up to continue to offer Fitzpatrick Farm Fresh baking, even when the farm trailer isn’t in town. Blue Moon Mercantile, who offers the Fitzpatrick Farm Fresh truck and trailer to set up outside of her store, also sells Fitzpatrick baking in their coffee/tea shop.

