Fire bans issued throughout SE Sask

Communities throughout SE Sask are issuing fire bans in relation to the dry, hot weather and limited precipitation expected in the area. July was both hot and dry with less than 20 mm of rain in the area throughout the entire month.

Estevan first issued a fire ban on July 18 for the R.M. of Estevan #5, R.M. of Benson #35 and the R.M. of Cambria # 6.

Carnduff has also issued a fire ban on July 31 effective for the town of Carnduff and R.M. of Mount Pleasant #2. Carnduff’s fire ban is a total fire ban, meaning that no fire pits, fireworks, controlled-burns, or burning barrels may be used at this time. The only exceptions being propane BBQs and propane fire pits.

