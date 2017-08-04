Deadline extended for the water infrastructure program

The deadline for agricultural producers to apply for the Saskatchewan Farm and Ranch Water Infrastructure Program has been prolonged. The original deadline for application was August 1st, but the decision has been made to extend the date to September 30th.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture website, the Farm and Ranch Water Infrastructure Program “supports secure water supplies in Saskatchewan. Funds are available for projects designed to expand irrigated acres, grow the livestock industry, encourage rural economic activity, and mitigate the impact of drought.”

There are four funding options available. They include agricultural business development, community well, irrigation district and on-farm options. This funding is a component of the Growing Forward 2 program.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!