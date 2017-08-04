Cold front to follow multiple heat warnings

July has been not only a very dry month, with little precipitation in most parts of the province; but this week proved to be very hot as well. Multiple areas throughout the province received numerous days of heat warnings last week.

July saw more than 10 days where temperatures (with humidex) scored over 30 degrees Celsius. Heat warnings were issued throughout the southeastern corner of the province multiple days last week and into the final weekend of July.

Assiniboia even broke their record for highest temp for July 30 by over 1.5 degrees Celsius, coming in at 37.7 degrees.

Environment Canada is now forecasting a cold front moving into the area with temperatures beginning to decline Tuesday, August 1. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high twenties for the majority of August.

This might come as a relief to some suffering as a result of the heat. Heat related health issues were seen rising throughout the province due to high temperatures. Heat related health problems include things like heat rash, heat edema, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

