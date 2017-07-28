Saskatchewan enters the Canadian Agricultural Partnership

Agriculture ministers from across the country met on July 21 to reach an agreement on the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP).

Taking effect April 1, 2018, CAP is a five-year funding agreement replacing Growing Forward 2 (GF2). It oversees business risk management (BRM) programs such as Crop Insurance, AgriStability and AgriInvest and investments in strategic initiatives.

“The Canadian Agricultural Partnership will help ensure agriculture producers and industry have access to important funding to innovate, expand and help Saskatchewan remain a world-class agri-food producer and supplier,” Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister, Lyle Stewart said.

CAP will preserve the same level of funding as GF2; investing a total of $388 million over five years. The combined provincial and federal funding will support a suite of programs focused on: markets and trade; science, research and innovation; environmental sustainability and climate change; value-added agriculture and agri-food processing; and public trust.

Included in the new agreement is a change to AgriStability. This change allows provinces and territories an option for late participation. With this new change, producers would be able to enter the program even if they did not sign up by the deadline, having payments reduced by 20 per cent.

