Out with the old in with the new

The month of July was a very busy for the town of Carnduff. As many of you know, when the Carnduff Elementary School closed their doors; the wooden play structure that was once enjoyed by all the students was moved to the Community Park. As time went on the structure started to show its age. The Carnduff Lions took the opportunity to do a project for the community and put a new play structure for the kids. They called it “Play Ground for Community Park”. With the help of the Town of Carnduff the old structure was taken down and the ground was prepped for the new one.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!