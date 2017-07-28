July hosts high temps and severe weather

July 21 was the second tornado event in Saskatchewan in the month of July. With Environment Canada counting up to 6 confirmed tornado touchdowns in Saskatchewan during the most recent event. Carnduff, Alida, Carievale and Gainsborough all received tornado warnings, though no touchdowns.

Last week was particularly stormy on the Prairies, particularly in Saskatchewan, where the six tornadoes were confirmed. Damage to a curling rink in Strongfield was reported during the evening hours of July 20, though it is unsure if the curling rink was leveled due to a tornado or high winds.

The tornadoes confirmed occurred:

Two north of Lanigan, southeast of Saskatoon

North of Jansen

Near the town of Quill Lake

Near Fishing Lake

Between Wapella and Rocanville

Tornadoes weren’t all that these violent storms produced. Toonie and golf ball-sized hail was also reported across the province, along with extreme wind gusts. The wind gusts exceeded 90 km/h in places like North Battleford.

In neighbouring Manitoba, a funnel cloud was spotted near Virden, and large hail and strong winds were also reported, with gusts nearing 100 km/h in Sioux Valley.

This does not include the tornado that touched down just a few weeks ago north of Alida, ripping through one local family home.

