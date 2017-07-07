Sizzling summer sidewalk sales

Carnduff kicked off the holiday weekend with their annual sidewalk sales. Businesses up and down Broadway brought their merchandise out for the sales.

The event held every year to kick off the July holiday boasts summer sales for businesses like the Co-Op, Prairie Winds and others.

The co-op offered many BBQ and summer essentials as well as supplies to celebrate the holiday weekend in style such as Canadian flag tattoos, stickers, balloons and lanterns.

Prairie Winds was offering a large sale on all Canada day apparel.

Many home based businesses and small businesses also set up camp on Broadway St. to sell their items. True Vision, Norwex as well as vendors with pet supplies and quilting were on sight to market to the shoppers.

The Bark Park also hosts an annual BBQ during the sidewalk sales. They hold their BBQ at the credit union and offer burgers and hot dogs to patrons of the sales. This is a great fundraising opportunity for them.

Linda Powell, of the Bark Park volunteers that day said, “this is really just an excellent fundraiser for us. We do everything by donation.” It appeared that the donations were rolling in with the donation container filling fast.

