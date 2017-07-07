Saskatchewan to display Canada 150 monument

Saskatchewan will welcome one of 13 pieces of art representing Canadian provinces and territories in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

These are horticulture sculptures, which means they are covered in live plants and flowers. These monuments are part of a larger collection to be displayed at the Canada 150 exhibition that opens July 1 at Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau, Quebec.

The structures were intended to echo the values, culture and arts associated with each Canadian province and territory. The Saskatchewan-themed monument displays a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Officer dressed in Red Serge, on his horse.

“This art work is an ideal representation for Saskatchewan and a creative way to celebrate an important milestone in our country’s history,” Minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission, Christine Tell, said. “The symbolic nature of the art illustrates the important role the RCMP has played in the growth and history of Canada and our province.”

The monument stands more than 14 feet tall and 14 feet long, the rider holds a lance in his hand that towers almost 20 feet in the air. The metal structure is adorned with more than 13,000 plants and flowers. The horticulture sculpture includes flowers and plants such as dragon’s breath, black mondo grass, carex and santolina.

The RCMP has always been closely associated with Saskatchewan. The RCMP is especially well known for their role in training cadets. RCMP Heritage Centre CEO Marty Klyne said, “it’s only fitting that as a national icon, the RCMP Horse and Rider has been chosen to represent our province on this special anniversary for Canada.”

