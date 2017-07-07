Local woman battles for earlier testing and treatment of Lyme disease

There is a battle looming for the Vincent family. A battle for earlier testing, treatment and better research in the area of Lyme Disease. They are fighting for awareness that this disease exists in higher than reported numbers, as well as being overlooked and undertreated in Canada.

Sheri Vincent, a mother of five living in Glen Ewen, is fighting an uphill battle. Sheri was diagnosed with Stage 3 Neuro-Lyme Disease with Bartonella co-infection just about a year ago. Her condition went undiagnosed for almost two years as she had began experiencing symptoms in December of 2014.

Initially, when seeking treatment, she was given explanations for her painful and debilitating symptoms such as MS, nerve damage, etc; they even ruled out a stroke. However, those issues didn’t match up with what she was feeling. According to Vincent, discussions about Lyme Disease were often disregarded and the idea deemed improbable by Vincent’s doctors. She even completed a stem-cell trial study for treatment of MS with no relief.

Vincent remained in so much pain that she researched alternative pain therapies and came across a naturopathic doctor, Dr. Toby Bridgman, from Weyburn. It took Dr. Bridgman just moments to suggest Lyme Disease. With blood tests being sent to the US for testing as, according to Vincent, the Canadian tests are much less reliable, it was confirmed that Vincent was suffering from the effects of fairly progressed and a severe case of Lyme Disease.

“The testing there is much more accurate. In Canada, the testing is up to 70% less accurate.” Vincent said. “The longer you have Lyme disease, the less likely you are to test positive because your body stops producing anti-bodies.”

Vincent states that earlier and more reliable testing could have resulted in a much less severe case. As the disease can worsen and even become fatal if left untreated.

Vincent is now undergoing costly treatments unavailable to her in Canada. Researchers in Germany have marked success with treatments such as whole-body hyperthermia (also known as AAT which is Antibiotic Augmented Thermoeradication Combination Treatment for Chronic Lyme Disease). In this treatment, Vincent is sedated, then her body temperature is increased to almost 42 degrees Celsius. These extreme temperatures kill off the Lyme. Unfortunately, when the Lyme die, they release toxins which enter into your blood stream causing intolerable, painful symptoms as a result. For this reason, following the ATT treatment, Vincent will also undergo anaphoresis, which is a blood cleaning even stronger than dialysis. This will help to rid her blood of these toxins. She will finally undergo stem cell regeneration, using some of her own stem cells to help repair damage done.

