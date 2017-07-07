Free Fishing Weekend July 8-9

Saskatchewan residents are gearing up for Saskatchewan’s annual summer free fishing weekend this July 8 and 9. Since 1989, there is one weekend designated each summer when residents and visitors may fish in any of Saskatchewan’s public waters open to sport fishing without purchasing a fishing license.

“Sport fishing is one of many outdoor activities that Saskatchewan has to offer,” Scott Moe, Environment Minister, said. “This weekend is an excellent opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the sport of fishing and to recognize the importance of our fish and aquatic resources.”

Each year, approximately 250,000 people sport fish in Saskatchewan, including more than 50,000 out-of-province anglers.

Free fishing weekend, unfortunately, does not apply in Canada’s national parks. Additionally, anyone taking fish out of the province must purchase a license.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!