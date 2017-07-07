Co-Op presents pool with “Fuel Up” funds

The Co-Op delivered a cheque to Jen Buchanan, Oxbow Community Pool Board Member, on June 29. The funds delivered were a result of a fundraiser held at the Co-Op C-Store on June 16. Residents from throughout SE Saskatchewan coasted in on fumes in order to fuel up for the pool.

Of all the gas sales on June 16, $0.10/liter were donated back to the Oxbow Community Pool’s fundraising efforts to build a new pool.

According to area manager, Cam McNab, 14770 liters of fuel were sold that day. The Co-Op generously decided to round that number up and delivered the pool with a $1,500 donation.

“The pool is so important, not only for recreation, but it gives our community employment opportunities.” McNab continued, “It’s just such a huge part of our community and we are so happy to be able to help.”

Zane Rogalski, C-Store Manager, said, “the pool also helps attract people from outside of our community in.”

