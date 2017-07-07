Celebrating Canada Day, the Oxbow way

Oxbow’s Canada Day celebrations are still the talk of the town. Oxbow residents are still posting pictures to their Facebooks of the days events. It was a very well attended and well-planned day of festivities.

The celebration was kicked off with a parade. The parade winded and twisted its way around town with many residents and visitors from neighboring towns lining the streets to view it. The parade had many entries, from various businesses in town making floats, residents driving their classic cars, firetrucks and even the town grader.

The cadets and school band also marched and provided the marching beat at the beginning of the parade.

Floats and drivers in the parade tossed out candy and freezies to local children who eagerly rushed to gather the goodies as they were thrown.

The firetrucks even sprayed parts of the crowd with hoses.

Sandy Dalziel, who helped by organizing the parade, said of the event, “I just put the word out. Everyone really came together. We have a fabulous community!”

The day continued with festivities following the parade located at the Oxbow Rink and Centopath park. A 150th birthday cake for Canada was cut with the attendees all gathering around in celebration. Following the cake cutting, visitors to the park were able to enjoy live music in the park provided by the Cadet bagpipers, as well as the Stewart family among others.

The park had various activities for the children, including bouncy houses and face-painting. There was a petting zoo providing goats and chickens for the children to interact with. There was a photo booth set up for participants to dress up in their best Canada Day garb and snap some photos.

A t-rex even made an appearance stomping through the park and offering to take pictures with the children.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!