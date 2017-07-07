Celebrating Canada Day, the Carnduff way

It was a busy weekend in Carnduff as the community celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday with various activities free for all attendees.

A variety of community organizations came together to bring you a fun-filled Canada day.

The day began with a delicious pancake breakfast hosted by the Carnduff Community Daycare PAC. Memorial park was filled with Carnduff and area residents and visitors as they made their way through the other attractions.

Bouncy houses were set up for the children as well as crafts hosted by AGC church volunteers. A show and shine car show attracted the adults with a variety of classic cars on display for viewers.

Concessions were offered throughout the day and were manned by the ladies of the Carnduff Bark Park.

Children were able to get their faces painted or have a henna tattoo applied.

In the afternoon, the SE Steelers served a BBQ lunch to the community and the beer gardens were open for business. They also offered a cold-plate supper. Cotton candy was available for desert courtesy of Westend Convenience Store.

The community gathered together for the cutting of the Canada 150 cake which was beautifully decorated.

The tractor pulls began following the cake cutting and entertained many attendees who gathered together to root on their favorites. Others enjoyed free swimming at the Carnduff Community Swimming Pool.

One of the newest and most entertaining of the events hosted in Carnduff this year, was the dunk tank.

