Co-Op teams up with Oxbow Youth Soccer for another successful fundraiser

The Co-Op is at it again, assisting in another successful fundraiser for a local organization. This time, the Co-Op teamed up with Oxbow Youth Soccer to offer some delicious food to Co-Op members as they stopped in to get their equity cheques for their annual member appreciation BBQ.

It was good planning on Manager, Cam McNab’s, part, as the donations rolled in for Oxbow Youth Soccer. BBQ attendees were likely feeling generous after picking up their equity cheques.

McNab said of the event, “we really enjoy partnering with all of the community, but were especially happy to be partnering with Oxbow Youth Soccer for this.” He continued, “We always look forward to fundraising opportunities with our local community organizations.”

Brian Enns, GM of the Co-Op food stores, said, “Our members always look forward to the member appreciation events, today there has been a great response. We really appreciate our members and their amazing support.”

