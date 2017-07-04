Guarding against West Nile Virus

As the risk of West Nile Virus increases, health officials in Saskatchewan are advising residents to take precautions against mosquito bites.

The virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, and is always a risk for the residents of Saskatchewan during the summer months.

Health Canada states, “Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus experience no symptoms or have mild illness (fever, headaches, body aches). A small number of people develop a more serious illness called West Nile Virus neuroinvasive disease. This can cause inflammation of the brain and may result in death.”

Although the majority of people who contract West Nile Virus do not require medical intervention, Dr. Denise Werker, Saskatchewan’s Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer warns, “If you develop serious symptoms like a persistent fever, confusion, neck stiffness or an unusually severe headache, seek medical attention immediately.”

July through September proves to be the months where the risk of exposure is highest. This is when mosquitoes are most active and present in higher numbers. The risk is highest in the southern portions of the province.

In order to dissuade mosquitos, “Use appropriate insect repellent, cover up and wear light-coloured, loose fitting, long-sleeved tops and long pants when outdoors,” Provincial West Nile Virus Co-ordinator, Phil Curry, said. Mosquitos are most likely to be biting during dusk and dawn hours, so avoiding time outside at those times can also help lessen your chances.

