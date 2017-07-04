Glen Ewen Mixed 4H Achievement Day

Families and leaders gathered to listen to speeches and presentations from the students involved in the Glen Ewen mixed 4H during their achievement day held on June 24.

The students and their projects included:

Kenny Reischke who worked on international cuisine with leader, Anita Warriner. Trent Reischke learned about self-determined wildlife with his leader, and father, Kenton Reischke. Mariah Warriner’s project was photography, which was led by Melissa Buchanan Collver. Amanda Nordin studied foods 1 with leader, Adelle Carson. Kaysee Meyers project was small pets, which was led by Megan Turton. Dereck Nordin studied archery with leader, Kenton Reischke. Finally, the cloverbuds, Layne Myers, Dominique Doherty and Eli Bartlett worked on cloverbud unit 2 with leader, Myrna Babbings.

The students welcomed their guests with food, many cooked by the students themselves. Including a delicious curry kettle popcorn and prepared by Kenny Reischke thought up during his international cuisine project. The homemade ice cream was also a delectable addition to the treats served.

