Chilly start to the Carnduff Pool Season

Carnduff community pool had a chilly weekend for their opening day on June 23. They were delayed in opening due to technical issues affecting the pool and ordering parts from the states put a further delay on their ability to open.

Originally, the rec board had hoped to open in early June. The pool opened on June 23 with hours of operation all day. The weather was not so cooperative though, with temperatures in just the high teens.

The beginning of this week saw a much more pool-friendly increase in temperatures and the residents of Carnduff were happy to have the pool to cool off in. As temperatures climb throughout the summer, this is sure to be a welcome amenity in Carnduff, as community members and their children have been waiting to hear the news that the pool was ready.

