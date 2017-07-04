Celebrate Canada Day the Saskatchewan way

Many Canadians jumped on the chance to celebrate Canada’s 150th by grabbing their free parks pass last year for the 2017 season. However, for those who missed the free parks pass, you haven’t been left out of the celebrating; and there is no better way to celebrate Canada Day than by visiting a provincial park. To celebrate Canada Day, as part of the country’s 150th, the parks will be offering free entry on July 1.

“Saskatchewan’s provincial parks are where people go to make memories and connect with family and friends,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. “With countless activities, great amenities and a variety of programs, I invite everyone to enjoy their Canada Day in a Saskatchewan provincial park.”

Each park is celebrating the day in a different but exciting way. Some of the planned activities include: pancake breakfasts, parades, face painting, sandcastle competitions, cake, concerts and other daytime activities with many parks finishing the evening with a bang; fireworks. For more information on the Canada Day activities in specific parks, visit www.saskparks.net.

But that’s not all. In celebration of the 150th, the Saskatchewan provincial parks will also offer free entry during Canada’s Parks Day on July 15.

