Carnduff fun run

For the fifth year in a row, a committee of four organized a wonderful event in support of a Carnduff organization. The fun run committee consists of Linda Powell, Jamie Powell, Paula Carriere and Jamie Sorestad.

The group hosts a 5/10k with proceeds from the event going to a Carnduff organization. For a few years, funds were donated to the Carnduff Theatre. This year’s funds were collected for the Carnduff Bark Park, a local dog park that hosts Carnduff area canines.

The Fun Run allows participants to complete a five or 10 k walk/run in support of the Carnduff community.

The Carnduff Fire Department donates their time and a truck to provide a safe crossing at the highway intersection where the Fun Run’s course crosses.

This year, the weather kept some at home, however 14 participants signed up to run/walk the course.

