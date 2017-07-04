Alameda Anniversary – Celebrating 110 years

Over 50 Alameda residents attended a celebration in honor of the 110th anniversary of both the incorporation of Alameda and the United Church building in Alameda, as well as in celebration of the 135th anniversary of the original Alameda community site.

A picnic and BBQ were held at the Alameda United Church yard on June 23 after 6 pm. Burgers and hot dogs were served as well as other sides. Donations were accepted with money raised going towards African Famine Relief.

In the spirit of celebrating the 110th anniversaries, old-fashioned games were played, including sack races, three-legged races, and egg-on-a-spoon races.

One of the more memorable events was the pie-in-the-face auction, in which donators were able to choose a pie target from the crowd. Those chosen received a pie in the face.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!