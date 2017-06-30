Fishing Derby reels in over 230 participants

It was a cold and grey morning as fishermen, women and children gathered their gear and headed out on the Alameda Dam to take part in the 21st annual Fishing Derby hosted by the Alameda Community Rink.

A total of 235 adults and 35 youth participated in the event. There were boats scattered throughout the dam in an effort to reel in the biggest catch. Others fished from shore in their attempts at catching the winning fish.

In the end, it was Paul Skoczylas of Estevan who was able to reel in the winning fish, weighing in at 19.785 lbs. He also won the 50/50 for longest jack at 43”.

The youth winner, Elizabeth Lineus of Carlyle, brought in a fish weighing 7.620 lbs.

Sherlynne Best, of the Alameda Rec Board, said, “There were a lot of fish weighed this year. The fish are getting bigger.”

In 2015, the winning weight was just 14.72 lbs, which is over five lbs lighter than this year’s winning fish. The records indicated a significant increase in size of many of the fish caught this year as compared with previous years.

Following a cold morning of fishing, the participants were invited to attend a supper held at the Alameda Rink and served by the Oxbow Lions. There was a beer gardens, as well as door prizes for both children and adults, a silent auction, Chinese auction, and great company as the majority of the town showed up in support of the rec board.

