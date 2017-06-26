Rain, rain, go away!

By Melissa Buchanan Collver -
Sunday June 18th north of Gainsborough had some scary moments while waiting and wondering if there was going to be anything to come from the sky. The sky was turning many colours and moving fast. While the outcome was very little amounts of rain, thunder and lightning; the sky put on a great show for us all to watch. Stay safe and always keep and eye in the sky. Photo by Chrystal Pickard/The Herald-Gazette

Producers in South Eastern Saskatchewan have put away their rain dance shoes in hopes of some sunshine following almost a week of rain and cooler temperatures.

Prior to this week, many producers were hoping and praying for a little moisture.  The ground is now saturated, and as they finish seeding they are hoping for a slow to the rain for now.

Some of the lower lying areas are even close to flooding as the rain fall totals in this area have exceeded 20 ml in the last week.  Too much moisture can also affect spraying which will be the next project started.  With the fields too wet, farmers will have to delay taking out their bigger equipment and will have to focus their efforts elsewhere.

 

