Rain, rain, go away!

Producers in South Eastern Saskatchewan have put away their rain dance shoes in hopes of some sunshine following almost a week of rain and cooler temperatures.

Prior to this week, many producers were hoping and praying for a little moisture. The ground is now saturated, and as they finish seeding they are hoping for a slow to the rain for now.

Some of the lower lying areas are even close to flooding as the rain fall totals in this area have exceeded 20 ml in the last week. Too much moisture can also affect spraying which will be the next project started. With the fields too wet, farmers will have to delay taking out their bigger equipment and will have to focus their efforts elsewhere.

