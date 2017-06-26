One of Oxbow’s greatest anticipated events took place on June 17. Lobsterfest, hosted by the Oxbow Swimming Pool was held at the Oxbow rink. 330 community members were in attendance at the event.

Attendees were provided a delicious dinner of their choice of lobster or steak. Diane Friesen manned the appetizer station, donating her time and resources to the event. The steaks were cooked to perfection by volunteers, Nick Shier, Doug Pierce, Travis Markoski, Riley Brown, Corey Fitzpatrick and Trevor Shier. The lobsters were provided and cooked by the Estevan Oilfield Technical Society. They served over 240 lobsters to attendees. The Oxbow Lions club provided all the sides for the event. The desserts were provided by the Expressway Family Centre, who receive free family swimming for local toddlers throughout June in exchange for their baking. Cocktails were provided throughout the night.

The local Bow Valley Air Cadets volunteered as they do annually with set up, take down and serving at the event. They also assist with cleaning up during and after.

There were other local volunteers that helped set up, take down, work door, tickets, bar shifts, including the dedicated and hardworking board members, Jen Buchanan, Chelsie Shier, Miranda Pierce, Stephanie Sifton and Annie Morrow.

Annie Morrow, member of the pool board, explained, “It’s the volunteers that make the event possible. A special shout out to all people who stepped up to help where we needed.”

Guests were also able to stay after dinner for a dance with entertainment provided by Brad Johner and the Johner Boys. Guests danced the night away.

In early May, the pool board started selling tickets for the swimming pool lottery. Winners were drawn during Lobsterfest. 1st Prize of $10,000 went to Vi Day, 2nd prize of $2500 went to Terry Dalziel, and 3rd prize of $1000 went to Stacey Lamontagne. The lottery sold 1754 tickets and profits exceeded over $20,000. “While it didn’t sell out the board is very happy with the result and thanks everyone who bought and sold tickets! Also a huge shout out to Kim Sully for all her efforts keeping the tickets organized!” said Morrow.

