Link Union delights crowd at Carnduff Theatre

The Carnduff Theatre hosted another magical live performance on June 18. Link Union, a family band showcasing amazing vocal talents, fiddles, whistles and banjos took the stage to entertain the Carnduff crowd.

The group is originally from Missouri where mother and father, Becky and Lance Link, raised their children and instilled a love of music. Becky received her degree in teaching music from the School of the Ozarks in Missouri. She and Lance brought their children up with music in mind. Becky will occasionally perform onstage, but has taken on the major role of public relations manager for the group. Father, Lance, not only drives the tour bus, but also is the sound engineer and business manager of Link Union.

The family now tours throughout the U.S. and Canada, wowing viewers with their eclectic and energetic performances.

Their daughter, Rachel, is not only the front woman for the band, but also the band manager, main vocalist, while also playing the mandolin, cello, and penny whistle. She has enthusiasm that is unmatched onstage.

Son, Kyle, along with his wife, Ashley add to the group dynamic with their award-winning fiddling. Kyle also plays a variety of other instruments, is the main male vocalist as well as writing songs for the group. Ashley manages the product line for the band.

