Lessons Learned

Grad season always has a way of making me extra sentimental and reminisce about my own grad almost 15 years ago. How can it possibly have been that long? Aren’t I still just 23? Apparently not – just flip that number and yes, almost 15 years have passed since I had my whole life in front of me. Oh, just think of all the lessons I have learned since then!

With grad season upon us, I will share with you the biggest lessons I have learned since I was a dewy-eyed grad.

The first lesson I want to share is: don’t make too many plans for your life. Sure, it’s good to have goals, but don’t think that everything is going to go the way you want or expect. Life does this funny thing where it doesn’t end up at all how you imagined it to and it takes you in some pretty strange directions at very strange times. Just don’t get hung up on details. As long as you are moving forward, you are doing better than most.

The next lesson is: go on adventures. I am not talking about going on a treasure hunt, although if that sounds like something you might like, DB Cooper’s treasure has to be out there somewhere. I am talking about traveling and seeing the world. Maybe you can’t afford to go to Paris just yet, but you should at least make it a priority to leave wherever it is you grew up for at least a vacation. I feel like my life didn’t start until I left my home state, away from the safety net of family and friends. It’s amazing how resourceful you can be when you are on your own away from home. Get your passport, take a road trip, go somewhere, anywhere. You can even come back if you don’t like it – I promise!

Another lesson to learn is: be kind to people. Don’t treat people badly. You never know when you will be in a situation where you will need that person. It may seem like something like that would never happen, but karma is pretty finicky and if you happen to upset it, it will come back to you and probably at a time that is pretty inconvenient. Also, you have no way of knowing other people’s struggles, they could be having a much worse day/week/month/life than you.

Finally, the best lesson I have learned is that you always make it through. Sometimes adulting is hard, extremely hard, much harder than most situations you face in high school. There will be things that happen to you that you can in no way prepare yourself for. But there is always an end to the bad times. If you are persistent and hardworking, you will always find a light at the end of that tunnel. Sometimes the bad times don’t last long at all. I have had more than one crisis that resolved itself in the matter of 24 hours. I have also had some that lasted months. Regardless, they always end. Also, life is nothing like high school, so if high school wasn’t all that it was cracked up to be, no worries because real life isn’t like that.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!