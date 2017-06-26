Kids have fun fishing

Souris Moose Creek Wildlife Federation invited children from throughout the area to join them for a Kid’s Fun Fishing Day at the Alameda Dam on June 18 in celebration of Father’s Day. Children of all ages joined their fathers, mothers and others on boats and at the dock to try their hand at fishing the dam.

Fishing took place during the early afternoon despite angry clouds and some rain.

Set up at campsites one and two at Moose Creek Regional Park, the volunteers from the Souris Moose Creek Wildlife Federation set up a BBQ for the fishermen/women upon their return. Children could even have their fish filleted and fried during the BBQ.

