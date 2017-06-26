Hero Rodeo

The Alameda community gathered to watch the Alameda Fireman Rodeo hosted by the RM of Moose Creek/Alameda town fire department on June 17. This was the second year for this event, which was the brain child of Dwayne Henderson of the Moose Creek FD.

Four other fire departments competed alongside of Moose Creek in 10 different events designed to test the skills of the firemen and women. The events included a confined space race where the participants were timed while completing a confined space course. There was a water brigade, ladder obstacle, a man rescue from a platform (a.k.a. a dummy rescue). There was a fireman drag, water soccer, which pitted two teams against each other in a race to see which team could shoot a ball on a line to the opposing teams side using their water hoses, as well as equipment donning.

The events were enjoyable for the viewers, and wonderful team building for the firefighters. The teams included participants from the reigning champs, Redvers, as well as Carlyle, Beinfait and Stoughton along with our local team from Moose Creek.

Evan Moncrief, of the Moose Creek FD said, “We are doing about as good as we did last year.”

