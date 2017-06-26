Fuel Up Fundraiser for the pool

The Oxbow Pool teamed up with the Oxbow Co-Op C-Store to continue fundraising for a new pool. The pool board has been raising funds for a new pool throughout the year. This week saw a culmination of efforts between the pool board lottery tickets, the fundraising at the Co-Op C-Store and Lobsterfest all happening at once.

The Co-Op offered to fuel up pool supporters with 10 cents from every liter of fuel sales going towards the fundraising efforts. By mid-day the Co-Op already had over $500 in funds to donate with the expectation that they would reach if not exceed their goal of $1,000. They exceeded their goal and raised over $1500 to donate to the construction of a new pool in Oxbow.

Various businesses in Oxbow sent their fleets of vehicles and even some heavy equipment to the Co-Op for fuel in support of the fundraiser. Businesses supporting the fuel up fundraiser were Mayco, Irwins, Excel Well Servicing as well as the Town of Oxbow, who even fueled up the grader, among others.

