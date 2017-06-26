Advice for grads

My graduation happened almost 15 years ago and life has a way of taking you places you never even anticipated. If you were graduating in the early 2000s, you will remember the sunscreen song. “Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen)” by Baz Luhrmann was released in 1999 and became the soundtrack to many graduations at that time. It is a spoken word song that gives life advice to the class of 1999. However, if you take the time to listen, so much of what is said, if not all of it, is so important. It is something I can listen to now and it resonates with me so much more than listening as an 18-year-old.

In the spirit of graduation and wanting to depart some advice to the new grads, who better than Luhrmann to say all of the things I wish I could to each of you.

Ladies and Gentleman of the class of 2017,

“Wear sunscreen.

If I could offer you only one tip for the future, sunscreen would be it.

The long term benefits of sunscreen have been proved by scientists, whereas the rest of my advice has no basis more reliable than my own meandering experience…

I will dispense this advice now.

Enjoy the power and beauty of your youth; oh never mind; you will not understand the power and beauty of your youth until they have faded.

But trust me, in 20 years you’ll look back at photos of yourself and recall in a way you can’t grasp now how much possibility lay before you and how fabulous you really looked…

You’re not as fat as you Imagine.

Don’t worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubble-gum.

The real troubles in your life are apt to be things that never crossed your worried mind.

The kind that blindside you at 4pm on some idle Tuesday.

Do one thing everyday that scares you.

Sing.

Don’t be reckless with other people’s hearts, don’t put up with people who are reckless with yours.

Floss.

Don’t waste your time on jealousy;

Sometimes you’re ahead,

Sometimes You’re behind.

The race is long, and in the end, it’s only with yourself.

Remember the compliments you receive, forget the insults;

…”

