The final event co-hosted by the Expressway Family Centre and RBC took place on June 10 at the Bow Valley Park. The event, a Superhero Fun Run, was the last in a 4 part series sponsored in part by a grant given to the Expressway Family Centre by RBC to help bring events to area families.

The run saw superheroes of all ages, dressed as various superheroes including batman, ninja turtles, capatain America, spider man and even superman. There was even a surprise guest appearance by Leo the RBC Lion!

The children and parents ran, walked and pushed strollers over a 1 km course throughout the lower campground of the Bow Valley Park.

Following the fun run, hot dogs, chips and juice were served by RBC volunteers. Regan Schultz, director of the Expressway Family Centre said, “we are just so thankful for them and this partnership.”

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!