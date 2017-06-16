Going to the fair

Viewers lined the stands at the Alameda fairgrounds for the rural fair and 4h show and market hosted by the Alameda Agricultural Society. The event took place on June 10 and provided fun and entertainment for many of the area residents from Alameda to Carievale.

The day began with a pancake breakfast and regional 4h beef show. There were inflatable bounce houses set up by Kerrs Bouncers and Inflatables. Kerrs also brought along sumo wrestling outfits for kids and adults to try their hand at. There was a mini golf course set up, ring toss, troll toss, a fishing pond, face painting, and tractor train rides for the kids.

Fitzpatrick Farm Fresh brought along sheep and goats for a petting zoo.

Live music performed by Susan Shephard and Ross Leblanc filled the seating area where people enjoyed concessions from One Guy and a Grill out of Midale among concessions from Alameda United Church. There were also slushies, freezies, and other treats served. The beer gardens were a popular attraction for the adults as well.

