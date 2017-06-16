A Tribute to Dads

Fatherhood is hard work. You have so many hats to wear; provider, comedian, BBQ master, monster-tamer, advice giver, coach, and makeshift horsey. It’s a wonder you can get it all done. Your day has stood in the shadow of Mother’s Day for too long, dads! It’s time to celebrate all that you do!

My husband is celebrating his second Father’s Day this year. I am always so amazed at how good at being a dad he truly is. My tough oilfield guy running around with our toddler makes me melt like butter. I can’t even describe to you how much a woman loves seeing her man be a good daddy (well this is at least true for me).

Fatherhood has made major changes in the last few decades. Stay at home dads are rocking their roles just as well as stay at home moms do, and sometimes better. Dads who are working are rushing home to see their kids and spend time with them. Fathers are playing larger roles in their children’s lives and the kids are better for it.

This year for father’s day I would like to take a minute to thank my husband and all fathers for who they are to our children:

Thank you for being the calm in our storm, if we are frustrated or tired thank you for stepping in and taking over. Thank you for cooking and or BBQing, even if it’s just once in awhile it is wonderful. Thank you for being partners and teaming up with us on cleaning, bathing, dressing, feeding, and all of the other things that envelop every day. Thank you for playing with our kids, not focusing on reading, or teaching (although you do those things as well), but just getting right into playing with no purpose other than fun. Thank you for being protective. Thank you for all the time you take to teach our little ones things, things that we may not even know how to teach. Thanks for your time spent coaching, teaching them how to ride bikes or drive cars. Thank you for listening to us and to them when we need to vent or tell you something exciting about the day even if you are tired from work. Thank you for providing for your family, whether financially, emotionally, physically, etc.

I could never replace the role of father that my husband is to our son, nor would I want to (mostly because I am too exhausted from being a mother). Thank you to all of you who are fathers, step-fathers, father-in-laws, grandfathers, fathers-to-be, fathers to pets and fathers with children who have passed. You are more valuable than words can describe.

