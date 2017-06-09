Transportation Week Declared

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed June 4 to 10 Saskatchewan Transportation Week. This announcement comes just one day after budget cuts resulted in the end of operations for the Saskatchewan Transportation Company and bus routes throughout rural Saskatchewan.

The Government of Saskatchewan is devoting $1.1 billion in funding for highway infrastructure this year, which will fund work on a variety of ongoing projects and 990 km of provincial highways across the province. This is the second largest highways and infrastructure budget in Saskatchewan history, and the second year in a row that the budget surpasses $1 billion.

“Saskatchewan’s transportation industry connects our producers and manufacturers with consumers, which is vital to the success of our economy,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said. “Whether helping move goods and products to market or building and maintaining infrastructure, this week is about recognizing the thousands of people who make it happen.”

“Investing in priority areas like transportation infrastructure is a major part of our government’s plan to ensure the economy remains strong,” Marit said.

